NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections; BJP Celebrates Dominance

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set for a decisive win in the Bihar Assembly elections, with BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill attributing the success to Gen Z voters rejecting opposition chaos. Early results show the NDA leading in 196 seats, signaling a strong mandate for incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears poised for a triumphant victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with projections indicating a decisive lead. BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill credited the Gen Z demographic for their support, stating they have moved beyond the opposition's divisive politics.

Shergill confidently asserted that while the BJP office would celebrate by midday, the opposition would face near-certain defeat. He attributed the NDA's success to a commitment to 'Jan-Kalyan' politics, contrasting it with the 'Jungle-Raj' of the past. Shergill emphasized that Congress' complaints of vote tampering are a deflection from their lack of performance.

Amid the vote-counting process, Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged voter suppression, saying unequal conditions undermine democracy. Nevertheless, early trends show a strong lead for NDA, with Nitish Kumar's government on track for over 190 seats, highlighting the potent JD(U)-BJP alliance strengthened by PM Modi's influence.

