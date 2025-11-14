Devyani Rana Continues Family Legacy with Resounding Nagrota Victory

In a remarkable political feat, Devyani Rana has retained the Nagrota assembly seat for the BJP, honoring the legacy of her late father, Devender Singh Rana. At 30, she secured a decisive lead against rivals with 42,350 votes, sealing a victory margin of 24,647 votes against JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh.

Upon receiving the victory news, Ms. Rana was warmly welcomed by BJP supporters at the counting centre. Gracious in her gratitude, she extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders for their unwavering support, dedicating her win to her father and the people who believed in her.

With an educational background in economics from the University of California, Rana aims to introduce a new perspective to governance. She emphasized fostering inclusive development, focusing on grassroots empowerment. The bypoll, necessitated by her father's passing, saw over 75% voter participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)