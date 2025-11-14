Left Menu

Bihar's Resounding Verdict: Trust in NDA Soars

The Bihar elections saw voters decisively support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), rejecting the Congress-led INDI alliance. The results demonstrated public trust in NDA's leadership and commitment to development, marking a significant win for the saffron party.

  • India

The recent Bihar elections have clearly captured voters' sentiment, as the electorate delivered a decisive blow to the Congress-led INDI alliance. The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, emphasized that the results mark a critical response against attempts to undermine democratic institutions.

According to Palaniswami, the mandate from Bihar reaffirms public trust in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) leadership, as well as its commitment to maintaining stability and fostering development. In a message shared via 'X', he offered his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their roles in this achievement.

The NDA, largely driven by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) efforts, seemed on track for a sweeping victory, leading in over 180 of the 243 assembly seats, with projections indicating the BJP may achieve its highest tally yet in Bihar's electoral history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

