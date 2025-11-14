NDA Poised for Historic Landslide in Bihar's 2025 Elections
The NDA appears set for a victory in Bihar's 2025 elections as current trends show a lead in 203 seats. This resurgence is attributed to the coalition's focus on welfare and strong governance, with significant support from rural voters. Nitish Kumar's longstanding leadership and Modi's campaign role are decisive factors.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on the cusp of a historic performance in the 2025 Bihar elections, according to latest trends indicating a lead in 203 seats. This development echoes their 2010 success when the NDA secured 206 seats. The alliance, comprising both the BJP and JD(U), has exceeded expectations with strong performances.
Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the NDA is ahead in 202 seats, buoyed by BJP's 91-seat and JD(U)'s 80-seat leads, complemented by smaller allies like LJP and HAM. Meanwhile, the opposition, including RJD and Congress, lags behind with 35 seats. These trends reflect a renewed voter faith in Kumar's governance model.
The robust BJP-JD(U) alliance has refashioned the electoral landscape, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's solidarity bolstering the coalition's campaign. Voter confidence in Bihar's transformation under the NDA spotlights improved law and order, as recent elections contrast past violence-plagued polls. This resurgence underscores Bihar's pivotal role in national politics.
