Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Conversations Amid Gulf Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Gulf leaders amid the West Asia crisis. He addressed concerns about attacks in the region and the safety of Indian nationals residing there. This comes in response to Iran's retaliation against U.S. and Israeli offensives following the death of Ali Khamenei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:14 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Conversations Amid Gulf Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic talks with key Gulf leaders amidst rising tensions in West Asia. The initiative aimed to address the escalating conflict and its impact on Indian nationals residing in the region.

During phone conversations with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Modi expressed grave concerns over recent attacks. He emphasized the Indian government's commitment to the safety and security of its citizens abroad.

The talks come after Iran's severe retaliation against attacks led by the U.S. and Israel that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This prompted a broader military response affecting air travel and regional stability, thus impacting a substantial Indian expatriate community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP in Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

 Global
4
Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnata...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026