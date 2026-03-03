Modi's Diplomatic Conversations Amid Gulf Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic talks with key Gulf leaders amidst rising tensions in West Asia. The initiative aimed to address the escalating conflict and its impact on Indian nationals residing in the region.

During phone conversations with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Modi expressed grave concerns over recent attacks. He emphasized the Indian government's commitment to the safety and security of its citizens abroad.

The talks come after Iran's severe retaliation against attacks led by the U.S. and Israel that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This prompted a broader military response affecting air travel and regional stability, thus impacting a substantial Indian expatriate community.

