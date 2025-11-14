Left Menu

Triumph in Telangana: Congress Secures Jubilee Hills

  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, declared the anticipated victory of the party's candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election as a testament to the Revanth Reddy government's commendable performance.

Addressing the media in Nizamabad, Goud emphasized that voters have decisively spurned the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS. He noted the consistent success of Congress in recent by-elections, suggesting public approval of Chief Minister Reddy's leadership and the administration's welfare initiatives.

The setback for BRS, which previously failed to secure any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is further evidenced by the Jubilee Hills outcome. Meanwhile, the BJP, finishing third, is criticized for hindering legislation aimed at increasing BC reservations, according to Goud. The by-election followed the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

