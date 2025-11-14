Triumph in Telangana: Congress Secures Jubilee Hills
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president announced Congress's victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, highlighting the endorsement of the Revanth Reddy government's performance. The outcome reflects voters' satisfaction with Congress's leadership and welfare programs, marking a setback for BRS and a third-place finish for the BJP.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, declared the anticipated victory of the party's candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election as a testament to the Revanth Reddy government's commendable performance.
Addressing the media in Nizamabad, Goud emphasized that voters have decisively spurned the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS. He noted the consistent success of Congress in recent by-elections, suggesting public approval of Chief Minister Reddy's leadership and the administration's welfare initiatives.
The setback for BRS, which previously failed to secure any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is further evidenced by the Jubilee Hills outcome. Meanwhile, the BJP, finishing third, is criticized for hindering legislation aimed at increasing BC reservations, according to Goud. The by-election followed the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- congress
- TPCC
- Jubilee Hills
- Revanth Reddy
- by-election
- BRS
- BJP
- election
- Telangana politics
ALSO READ
Congress Reclaims Anta: A Pivotal By-election Victory in Rajasthan
Naveen Yadav Clinches Victory in Jubilee Hills By-election
Congress Reclaims Anta, By-election Drama Unfolds Across India
Somesh Chandra Soren Poised for Victory in Ghatshila By-Election
Pramod Jain Bhaya Set for Triumph in Anta By-Election