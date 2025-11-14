Left Menu

NDA Secures Commanding Victory in Bihar Elections Amid Opposition Setbacks

The NDA, led by BJP and JD(U), dominates Bihar assembly elections, securing a decisive mandate. Despite Congress efforts and Mahagathbandhan alliances, internal issues and failure to address local concerns hindered their success. The NDA's social alliances and anti-dynastic politics narrative resonated strongly with voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Arrah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), has solidified its victory in the Bihar assembly elections, overcoming challenges posed by the opposition alliance known as the Mahagathbandhan. The results are reinforcing the NDA's political dominance in the region.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party contributed significantly to the ruling NDA's efforts. Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempts, including a 16-day campaign against alleged election discrepancies, the opposition failed to galvanize enough support. Critics note the opposition's inability to address pressing local issues in Bihar as a key downfall.

The NDA's effective use of Hindutva and Mandal politics, coupled with a narrative against dynastic politics highlighted by figures like Rahul Gandhi, has resonated with voters. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan struggled with internal discord and failed to unify the diverse communities in Bihar effectively.

