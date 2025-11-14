BJP Celebrates 'Historic' Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the Bihar Assembly polls as 'historic' on Friday, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'development-focused' politics.

The BJP-led NDA has maintained significant leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly constituencies, suggesting a record-breaking victory for the party.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the electorate's preference for development and good governance, transcending caste and community lines, under Modi's leadership.