BJP Celebrates 'Historic' Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections
The BJP hailed the NDA's 'historic' success in the Bihar Assembly elections, citing strong leads in over 180 of 243 seats. Voters expressed trust in Modi's development-focused approach. BJP leaders emphasized the shift from past governance, affirming faith in Modi-Nitish leadership for Bihar's progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:29 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the Bihar Assembly polls as 'historic' on Friday, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'development-focused' politics.
The BJP-led NDA has maintained significant leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly constituencies, suggesting a record-breaking victory for the party.
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted the electorate's preference for development and good governance, transcending caste and community lines, under Modi's leadership.
