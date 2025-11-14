Left Menu

Rachel Reeves' Tax Plan U-Turn Shakes Markets

Rachel Reeves, British finance minister, has abandoned plans to increase income tax rates in the upcoming budget despite fiscal challenges. This move surprised investors, causing a dip in sterling and increasing government borrowing costs. Markets are anxious about the effectiveness of alternatives to stabilize public finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:39 IST
In a surprising turn of events, British finance minister Rachel Reeves has aborted plans to raise income tax rates this month, reported by the Financial Times. This decision, aimed at avoiding political backlash, shocked investors, leading to a hike in government borrowing costs.

Following the report, sterling fell by 0.3%, hitting its lowest against the euro in over two-and-a-half years. Markets expressed concerns about Reeves' ability to stabilize public finances, with British government bond yields initially surging by 12 basis points across long-dated gilts.

Reeves had signaled toughness to meet budget targets, but now faces challenges in formulating a coherent approach to revenue generation. Alternatives being considered include lowering income tax thresholds, a move critics warn might hurt lower-income workers disproportionately.

