Bihar Assembly Election: A Tale of Two Celebrations on Veerchand Patel Marg

The Bihar assembly results unfolded dramatically on Patna's Veerchand Patel Marg, reflecting starkly contrasting scenes. While BJP and JD(U) revelled in victory, marked by jubilant celebrations and fireworks, the RJD headquarters sank into disappointment as the party faced a significant defeat. The political landscape vividly encapsulated the state's electoral verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:08 IST
Bihar Assembly Election: A Tale of Two Celebrations on Veerchand Patel Marg
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly election results brought distinct scenes on Patna's Veerchand Patel Marg. BJP and JD(U) supporters celebrated with drums and firecrackers, joyously chanting in support of leaders Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. The festive atmosphere contrasted sharply with the somber mood at RJD, where early trends indicated a substantial setback.

At the BJP office, workers passed out sweets and revelled in what seemed to be a record-breaking tally in the assembly. Jubilant crowds, adorned in saffron and green, symbolized a dominant NDA, as the party's candidates continued to surpass expectations in the contested seats.

In stark contrast, the RJD office witnessed a decline in morale, witnessing fading hopes of reclaiming past glory. The disparity in celebrations underscored a broader political narrative, as Bihar appeared to favor continuity over change in this electoral verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

