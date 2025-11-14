Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi
Acharya Pramod Krishnam praises NDA's win in Bihar, warning Rahul Gandhi against tarnishing Modi's reputation. With NDA leading significantly, Krishnam emphasizes Modi's dedication to India. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP's electoral strategies, casting doubt over future elections across states.
In the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly polls, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday commended the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance, while launching a critique against Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. Krishnam criticized Gandhi's attempts to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reputation, suggesting they would backfire with the public.
Krishnam's statements came via a self-recorded video, in which he asserted that abusing Modi was easy, but embodying his commitment to the nation was challenging. 'The people of Bihar have sent a global message today, showing that conspiracies against Modi will be met with resistance,' he remarked, adding that the country would no longer tolerate such plots.
Current polling trends reveal the Nitish Kumar-led NDA leading in 203 seats, with BJP at 93 and JDU at 82, among others. Historic voter turnout of 67.13% was registered, notably higher among women. Meanwhile, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging electoral manipulation in Bihar, and warned of potential implications in future elections nationwide.
