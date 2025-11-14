Left Menu

MNF's Triumph in Dampa: A Victory of Collective Efforts

The Mizo National Front (MNF) won the Dampa assembly by-election, defeating ZPM's Vanlalsailova. Dr R Lalthangliana of the MNF secured the seat with 40.23% of votes. The victory was attributed to party workers' dedication and the candidate's strong connection with locals.

Aizawl | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:53 IST
The Mizo National Front (MNF) celebrated a victory in the recent by-election for the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district. President Zoramthanga credited the win to the dedication of party workers and robust coordination despite significant competition from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

In a decisive battle, MNF heavyweight Dr R Lalthangliana overcame Vanlalsailova of ZPM by a margin of 562 votes. Lalthangliana, a seasoned politician, garnered 6,981 votes or 40.23% of the total votes in the bypoll. This win reinforced MNF's presence after the seat was vacated by the late Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Zoramthanga expressed hope for MNF's return to power in the 2028 assembly elections, attributing the party's resilience to divine intervention during challenging times. Lalthangliana echoed these sentiments, emphasizing strong ties with Dampa constituents and leveraging extensive political experience.

