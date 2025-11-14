Left Menu

Tariff Relief: U.S. Considers Exemptions on Non-Domestic Products

Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative, announces President Trump's intent to grant tariff exemptions for certain products not produced domestically. Products like coffee, cocoa, and bananas fall under this category, following trade deals with four Latin American nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer revealed that President Donald Trump is preparing to fulfill pledges to provide tariff exemptions on certain imported products. These items include commodities like coffee, cocoa, and bananas, which are not produced domestically in the U.S.

The statement, made during a live interview with CNBC, highlighted what Greer referred to as "micro-areas" of trade where the United States does not require tariffs. He emphasized that, following successful trade negotiations with four Latin American countries, the timing is appropriate to implement these tariff exemptions.

Greer expressed the administration's determination to lift tariffs on products that are not manufactured within the country, stating that with the new trade agreements secured, it is time to ease some of these trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

