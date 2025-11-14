Left Menu

Abdullah Reflects on Poll Trends, Recognizes Nitish Kumar's Strategy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reflected on the Bihar Assembly election results and his own party's loss in the Budgam by-poll. Abdullah noted voter behavior often transcends issues and governance, highlighting Nitish Kumar's successful strategy over anti-incumbency and his welfare schemes targeting women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:37 IST
Abdullah Reflects on Poll Trends, Recognizes Nitish Kumar's Strategy
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the Bihar Assembly election results and his party's defeat in the Budgam by-poll on Friday, emphasizing how voters often prioritize factors beyond governance and local issues. "When I look at Bihar's condition, I feel less sad about my own," Abdullah remarked, acknowledging challenges in Budgam due to sections of the electorate not voting based on performance.

Addressing the Bihar result, Abdullah critiqued the Congress, suggesting they were overly optimistic about their prospects following the 'vote-chori yatra.' "The Congress expected better outcomes on more seats, but as the results showed, that was not the case," he commented.

Abdullah credited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with successfully countering anti-incumbency by leveraging incumbency benefits. "Nitish Kumar diverted anti-incumbency and capitalized on being in power. It's remarkable to be elected Chief Minister for the 10th time," he noted. He also highlighted Kumar's significant reform efforts benefiting women, advising other governments to emulate such welfare approaches.

In a separate election highlight, Devyani Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the Nagrota seat with 42,350 votes, surpassing her nearest rival by 24,647 votes. Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party finished second with 17,703 votes, whereas Shamim Begum of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference accumulated 10,872 votes, trailing by a margin of 31,478.

The Nagrota bye-elections were triggered by the passing of BJP MLA Devender Rana. Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) triumphed in the Budgam Assembly by-election; their candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi won by 4,478 votes after an exhaustive count over 17 rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

 India
2
Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government

Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Govern...

 India
3
Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

 Global
4
Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025