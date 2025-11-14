Forging Bonds: King Abdullah II and President Subianto Strengthen Jordan-Indonesia Ties

In a significant diplomatic embrace, King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia have set course for a renewed era of cooperation between their countries. The summit focused on bolstering military collaborations and economic engagements, showcasing the enduring ties between these two Muslim-majority nations.

With a friendship originating at the US Fort Benning military academy in 1995, the camaraderie between Abdullah and Subianto is both personal and historical. Subianto's self-exile to Jordan from 1998, during turbulent times in Indonesia, marked the beginning of refuge and friendship under the late King Hussein, father of Abdullah II.

The visit underscored strategic aims with engagements in Jakarta—highlighted by defense discussions, investment opportunities, and a warm reception. Their talks symbolize a growing ambition to deepen bilateral relations, enhancing Indonesia's military and economic landscape through strengthened ties with Jordan.