NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the NDA's historic win in the Bihar elections, crediting the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The electorate favored steady development and good governance over the opposition's negative stance, as the BJP secured a significant majority, reflecting Modi's influential campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:04 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) overwhelming success in the Bihar state elections, attributing the triumph to a focus on growth and governance.

Addressing the media, Goyal emphasized the rejection of opposition's negative politics by the voters, highlighting the electoral mandate as a win for development.

The results revealed an impressive performance by the BJP, which secured nearly 200 of 243 seats, solidifying the leadership and campaign influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

