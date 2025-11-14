DPAP's Salman Nizami Criticizes Congress Strategy Amid Bihar Poll Defeat

In a sharp critique, Salman Nizami, spokesperson for the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Mahagathbandhan's poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. Nizami asserts that Gandhi's leadership and campaigning strategy are to blame for the defeat, urging him to resign from politics.

Highlighting failures such as '5-star campaigning' and questionable strategic decisions, Nizami recounts the dwindling success of the Congress, suggesting a need for organizational reforms. He also referenced departures of leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and the appointment of an allegedly unqualified election incharge as contributing factors to the debacle.

Nizami further criticized Rahul Gandhi for not resonating with electorates, accusing him of sidelining experienced leaders and showing political ineptitude. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a definitive victory, crossing the majority threshold with 167 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 25, indicating a major setback for the opposition in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)