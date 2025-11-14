Left Menu

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

The 2025 Bihar assembly elections concluded with the NDA securing a commanding lead with 202 out of 243 seats. The Mahagathbandhan managed to secure 34 seats, showcasing a shift in the political landscape. Other parties, including AIMIM, BSP, and IIP, captured the remainder of the seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:41 IST
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Bihar assembly elections have concluded, with results declared on Friday, presenting a significant political shift in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious by a substantial margin, securing 202 seats out of a total of 243, with the BJP and JD(U) as key contributors to this success. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, comprised of the RJD and Congress, among others, managed only 34 seats, indicating a considerable setback.

Meanwhile, smaller parties like AIMIM, BSP, and IIP also made their presence felt, cumulatively influencing the state's political dynamics. These results underscore the evolving political landscape and its potential implications for future governance in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

 Global
2
Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

 India
4
Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025