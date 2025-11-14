2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results
The 2025 Bihar assembly elections concluded with the NDA securing a commanding lead with 202 out of 243 seats. The Mahagathbandhan managed to secure 34 seats, showcasing a shift in the political landscape. Other parties, including AIMIM, BSP, and IIP, captured the remainder of the seats.
- Country:
- India
The 2025 Bihar assembly elections have concluded, with results declared on Friday, presenting a significant political shift in the state.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious by a substantial margin, securing 202 seats out of a total of 243, with the BJP and JD(U) as key contributors to this success. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, comprised of the RJD and Congress, among others, managed only 34 seats, indicating a considerable setback.
Meanwhile, smaller parties like AIMIM, BSP, and IIP also made their presence felt, cumulatively influencing the state's political dynamics. These results underscore the evolving political landscape and its potential implications for future governance in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar Set for Fifth Term: NDA's Dominance Continues in Bihar Elections
Devyani Rana Leads BJP to Victory in Nagrota By-Election
Results for all 243 Bihar seats declared; BJP-led NDA bags 202, Mahagathbandhan manages 34, AIMIM 5, others 2.
BJP's Triumph in Bihar: A Sign of Changing Times
Delhi Liquor Scandal: Refilled Bottles Spark Government Advisory