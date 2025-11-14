2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

The 2025 Bihar assembly elections have concluded, with results declared on Friday, presenting a significant political shift in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious by a substantial margin, securing 202 seats out of a total of 243, with the BJP and JD(U) as key contributors to this success. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, comprised of the RJD and Congress, among others, managed only 34 seats, indicating a considerable setback.

Meanwhile, smaller parties like AIMIM, BSP, and IIP also made their presence felt, cumulatively influencing the state's political dynamics. These results underscore the evolving political landscape and its potential implications for future governance in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)