Indiana Redistricting Clash Highlights Trump's Influence in GOP Map Battle

Indiana Republicans have shelved a legislative session intended to draft a new congressional map, casting doubt on former President Donald Trump's campaign to sway GOP lawmakers in redistricting efforts nationwide.

Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray announced the decision, citing insufficient votes to back the redrawing plan and confirming the Senate's absence in December's special session, despite pressures from Republican Governor Mike Braun and Trump crony Vice President JD Vance.

The redistricting tug-of-war, initiated by Trump, showcases a national divide within parties as states like Texas and California redraw their maps to navigate electoral advantages, but hurdles persist as demonstrated by resistance in states like Indiana and Kansas.