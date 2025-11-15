Left Menu

New York Faces Budget Woes Amid Federal Cuts and Potential Tax Hikes

Facing a $34.3 billion budget shortfall through 2029, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering increasing corporate taxes. This comes amid federal cuts and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani advocating tax raises on the wealthy. The state's financial positioning remains uncertain as federal support may be minimal.

Updated: 15-11-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 04:29 IST
Amid looming federal budget cuts, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is contemplating a corporate tax increase to address a $34.3 billion fiscal shortfall projected through 2029. A decision has yet to be finalized, but discussions are ongoing among state leaders.

The potential tax hike follows Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's advocacy for raising taxes on corporations to 11.5%. Mamdani, whose campaign focused heavily on affordability and froze rent, reflects progressive economic strategies amid heightened tensions with federal entities.

The fiscal uncertainty comes as Republican President Donald Trump suggests limited federal aid to New York, exacerbating the state's challenges. Amid discussions, Governor Hochul and Mayor-elect Mamdani remain committed to protecting New Yorkers from federal threats, including potential surges in ICE or National Guard deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

