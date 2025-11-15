Trump Claims Success in Easing Cambodian-Thai Tensions

President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that he averted escalating tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, preserving a US-brokered ceasefire that seemed to be deteriorating. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump credited his tariff policies for granting the United States significant diplomatic leverage.

Trump stated he communicated with the prime ministers of both nations, resulting in a temporary halt to hostilities. This intervention came as a response to heightened territorial disputes, leading to clashes that killed dozens. The ceasefire was initially reaffirmed during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia last month.

However, the truce appeared fragile when Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reported a villager's death amidst border skirmishes. Long-standing enmity and competing territorial claims rooted in colonial-era maps continue to fuel the conflict, with a lasting resolution yet to be defined.

