Former Minister Raj Kumar Singh's Suspension Rocks Bihar BJP

Former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh and other BJP members have been suspended by the party over allegations of anti-party activities. Singh was critical of leaders for alleged criminal involvement and opposed a state deal with the Adani Group. His suspension is part of a wider disciplinary action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:50 IST
  • India

Former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh has been suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for engaging in activities deemed 'anti-party,' according to a party leader.

Alongside Singh, MLC Ashok Kumar Agrawal and his wife, Usha Agrawal, the mayor of Katihar, have also faced suspension. The Agrawals allegedly supported their son Saurabh's candidacy on a rival party ticket against a sitting BJP MLA.

Singh, known for his criticism of party figures and deals like the one with the Adani Group, joined the BJP in 2014 after retiring as the Union home secretary. His public dissent and inability to secure his parliamentary seat contributed to the disciplinary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

