Tragedy Strikes: Explosion Rocks Nowgam Police Station
An accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar resulted in nine deaths and left 32 people injured. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed their grief and condolences. An investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.
- Country:
- India
An accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar on Saturday tragically took nine lives and injured 32 others. The incident has mourned the state, prompting reactions from prominent leaders who expressed sorrow and called for swift recovery for the injured.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared his grief on X, offering condolences to the affected families while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a probe to determine the explosion's cause. Sinha canceled a scheduled security review meeting and may visit Srinagar to assess the situation further.
The accidental blast occurred while extracting samples from confiscated explosives related to a 'white-collar terror module' case. Political figures like Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone highlighted the hazards faced by police personnel daily, extending heartfelt symathies to the bereaved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions
Tragedy at Nowgam Police Station: Urgent Call for Accountability
Unfolding Tragedy: Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station
Tragedy Strikes: Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station Leaves Nine Dead
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha orders probe into the accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir.