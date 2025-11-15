Tragedy Strikes: Explosion Rocks Nowgam Police Station

Left Menu

An accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar resulted in nine deaths and left 32 people injured. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressed their grief and condolences. An investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar on Saturday tragically took nine lives and injured 32 others. The incident has mourned the state, prompting reactions from prominent leaders who expressed sorrow and called for swift recovery for the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared his grief on X, offering condolences to the affected families while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a probe to determine the explosion's cause. Sinha canceled a scheduled security review meeting and may visit Srinagar to assess the situation further.

The accidental blast occurred while extracting samples from confiscated explosives related to a 'white-collar terror module' case. Political figures like Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone highlighted the hazards faced by police personnel daily, extending heartfelt symathies to the bereaved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

