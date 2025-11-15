Left Menu

The Fallout of Fear: Bihar's Political Landscape Shifts

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party failed in Bihar's assembly elections, with voters shifting to NDA due to fear of RJD's 'jungle raj'. Polarisation events and financial maneuvering by the ruling government influenced outcomes. Despite election defeat, the Jan Suraaj Party pledges continued opposition to the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:24 IST
The Jan Suraaj Party, led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, faced a significant defeat in the Bihar assembly elections. Uday Singh, the party's national president, attributed the loss to fear among voters of an RJD return, leading many to side with the BJP-led NDA.

Notably, Singh highlighted a polarisation of votes in the Seemanchal region following a blast near Red Fort in Delhi just before polling commenced. Singh asserted that economic factors, such as alleged financial inducement by the ruling government, also shifted public backing away from Jan Suraaj.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the Jan Suraaj Party remarked on their minimal vote share yet maintained their resolve to challenge the NDA. Singh vowed continued resistance against alleged fiscal mismanagement by the ruling alliance, despite its landslide electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

