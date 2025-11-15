Call for Unity: Ending 35 Years of Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary voiced his sorrow over the lives lost in a devastating explosion near Srinagar. This tragedy, linked to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, underscores the region's enduring struggle with such violence over the last 35 years.

Choudhary appealed to all political parties to unite against terrorism, aiming for peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the latest explosion, occurring during sampling from confiscated explosives, as part of a 'white collar terror module' investigation that resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries.

Choudhary also reflected on the broader impacts of terrorism, noting the displacement of communities and the political downgrades the region has faced. He called for a collaborative political effort, beyond party lines, to end terrorism and mark the Nowgam blast as the last.

