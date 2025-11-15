Election Fallout: The Bihar Verdict's Ripple Effects

In the aftermath of the Bihar election results, opposition parties, led by Congress, have raised significant concerns regarding the fairness of the electoral process, particularly questioning the role of the Election Commission. They blame the 'hurried' Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for their underwhelming performance.

Conversely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP attribute the sweeping victory of the NDA in Bihar to public endorsement of good governance and welfare policies. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu applauded Modi for establishing a new model of leadership that combines empowerment with effective governance.

As internal deliberations heat up within Congress to dissect their defeat, voices across opposition parties echo allegations of 'vote theft.' In contrast, BJP leaders emphasize the role of transparent electoral rolls in ushering in an era of legitimate governance.