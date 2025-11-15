Vijay Urges Tamil Nadu Voters to Safeguard Their Electoral Rights
Actor-politician Vijay calls on the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly first-time voters, to ensure their names are on electoral rolls amidst the Special Intensive Revision. He emphasizes the importance of voting rights and urges active participation in the electoral process to enact change.
Actor and politician Vijay has made an earnest appeal to Tamil Nadu's populace, urging them to confirm their names on the electoral rolls as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is underway. He especially addressed first-time voters, highlighting the critical role they play in safeguarding democracy.
Vijay stressed the consequences of negligence, warning that the omission of names from electoral rolls equates to a denial of voting rights. In his latest video message, he reiterated that voting is not just a right but a crucial part of democratic life.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder noted that Tamil Nadu has 6.36 crore voters. He encouraged the public to coordinate with Booth Level Officers for form distribution, acknowledging confusion over SIR procedures. Additionally, he urged TVK cadres to assist the public in voter registration efforts.
