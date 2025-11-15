Left Menu

Controversies Surround Bihar Election: Claims of North Korea-Like Results

Digvijaya Singh alleges the Bihar election results mirror those in authoritarian states like North Korea, Russia, and China, where a single party dominates. He criticizes the deletion and addition of voter names without clarification and calls for increased transparency in the electoral process, particularly regarding Electronic Voting Machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:44 IST
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Controversies have erupted following the Bihar assembly election results, with Congress leader Digvijaya Singh drawing comparisons to North Korea, Russia, and China. Singh claimed the BJP-led NDA's sweeping victory was reminiscent of elections in authoritarian states where power is monopolized by a single party.

Raising concerns over the electoral process, Singh pointed to irregularities, including the deletion of 62 lakh names and the addition of 20 lakh new names, without proper justification from the Election Commission (EC). He emphasized the importance of transparency and the need for voters to know the destination of their votes through receipts from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Citing further complications, Singh criticized the EC for not utilizing Aadhaar for voter verification despite its recognition in other official processes. He questioned the exclusion of Aadhaar from the list of documents required for electoral list updates, urging a simplification of the process to ensure fairness in elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

