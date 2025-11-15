Left Menu

Historic Visit: King Abdullah II Returns to Pakistan After Two Decades

King Abdullah II of Jordan commenced a two-day state visit to Pakistan, marking his first trip there in more than 20 years. He was welcomed by high-ranking officials including Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:14 IST
For the first time in over two decades, King Abdullah II of Jordan has embarked on a state visit to Pakistan, commencing his two-day engagement on Saturday.

The Jordanian monarch was warmly received by Pakistan's top officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at Nur Khan Airbase.

This visit, which comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif, is seen as a pivotal moment in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to Radio Pakistan.

