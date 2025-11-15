Historic Visit: King Abdullah II Returns to Pakistan After Two Decades

For the first time in over two decades, King Abdullah II of Jordan has embarked on a state visit to Pakistan, commencing his two-day engagement on Saturday.

The Jordanian monarch was warmly received by Pakistan's top officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at Nur Khan Airbase.

This visit, which comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Sharif, is seen as a pivotal moment in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to Radio Pakistan.