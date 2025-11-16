Left Menu

Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have signed a framework agreement in Doha aimed at ending ongoing conflict in the country's east. Despite the agreement, violence remains, and many details of the peace process still need resolution. The talks continue to face delays and complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 00:05 IST
Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, alongside the M23 rebel group, has signed a new framework agreement in Doha. This initiative aims to curtail ongoing hostilities in the eastern regions of the country, which have resulted in thousands of deaths and massive displacements this year alone.

Despite the signing, U.S. and Qatari officials caution that the framework is merely a stepping stone in a long journey towards peace. While some protocols have been outlined, the specifics of their implementation remain unresolved, adding to the complex layers of this lengthy negotiation process.

Meanwhile, the violence persists, with factions on both sides blaming each other for territorial advances and breaches of previous accords. The situation remains volatile as local officials report continued attacks from various armed groups, including IS-allied militants in North Kivu.

TRENDING

1
Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

 Global
2
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

 India
3
CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025