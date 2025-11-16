Congo and M23 Sign Peace Framework Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo, alongside the M23 rebel group, has signed a new framework agreement in Doha. This initiative aims to curtail ongoing hostilities in the eastern regions of the country, which have resulted in thousands of deaths and massive displacements this year alone.

Despite the signing, U.S. and Qatari officials caution that the framework is merely a stepping stone in a long journey towards peace. While some protocols have been outlined, the specifics of their implementation remain unresolved, adding to the complex layers of this lengthy negotiation process.

Meanwhile, the violence persists, with factions on both sides blaming each other for territorial advances and breaches of previous accords. The situation remains volatile as local officials report continued attacks from various armed groups, including IS-allied militants in North Kivu.