CARICOM Seeks Reparative Justice in Britain

A delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is visiting Britain this week to engage in talks with officials and politicians. Their agenda focuses on addressing historical injustices stemming from slavery and colonialism and tackling their ongoing impacts.

Between the 15th and 19th centuries, at least 12.5 million Africans were kidnapped and transported across the Atlantic by European ships. Advocates stress the need for action against these legacies, especially systemic racism. The push for reparations, championed by CARICOM and the African Union (AU), is gaining international traction.

CARICOM's reparations plan calls for a comprehensive apology, educational initiatives, debt cancellation, and monetary compensation. However, there is notable opposition, particularly from European officials. Despite the resistance, the recent Commonwealth summit led by King Charles endorsed discussions on reparations, signaling a shift.