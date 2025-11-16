Left Menu

CARICOM Seeks Reparative Justice in Britain

A CARICOM delegation is holding discussions in Britain to address slavery and colonialism's historical injustices and their enduring impacts. The talks include calls for reparations. Despite growing global momentum, resistance persists, particularly from European leaders. The CARICOM commission aims to strengthen strategic partnerships and promote public education on reparative justice.

16-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is visiting Britain this week to engage in talks with officials and politicians. Their agenda focuses on addressing historical injustices stemming from slavery and colonialism and tackling their ongoing impacts.

Between the 15th and 19th centuries, at least 12.5 million Africans were kidnapped and transported across the Atlantic by European ships. Advocates stress the need for action against these legacies, especially systemic racism. The push for reparations, championed by CARICOM and the African Union (AU), is gaining international traction.

CARICOM's reparations plan calls for a comprehensive apology, educational initiatives, debt cancellation, and monetary compensation. However, there is notable opposition, particularly from European officials. Despite the resistance, the recent Commonwealth summit led by King Charles endorsed discussions on reparations, signaling a shift.

