Japan's Bold $110 Billion Economic Stimulus Plan Unveiled
Japan prepares a 17 trillion yen ($110 billion) economic stimulus package aimed at alleviating the financial strain caused by rising living costs and fostering investment in AI and semiconductors. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama confirmed the plan after discussions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:52 IST
- Japan
Japan is set to inject more than 17 trillion yen ($110 billion) into its economy as part of a sweeping stimulus package, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama announced after discussions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Since assuming office last October, Takaichi has been focused on devising a comprehensive spending plan to mitigate the economic impact of escalating living costs while bolstering investments in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.
The administration aims to finalize this significant economic initiative with the cabinet's approval anticipated on November 21.
