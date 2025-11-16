Japan's Bold $110 Billion Economic Stimulus Plan Unveiled

Japan is set to inject more than 17 trillion yen ($110 billion) into its economy as part of a sweeping stimulus package, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama announced after discussions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Since assuming office last October, Takaichi has been focused on devising a comprehensive spending plan to mitigate the economic impact of escalating living costs while bolstering investments in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The administration aims to finalize this significant economic initiative with the cabinet's approval anticipated on November 21.