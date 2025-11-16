Left Menu

Japan's Bold $110 Billion Economic Stimulus Plan Unveiled

Japan prepares a 17 trillion yen ($110 billion) economic stimulus package aimed at alleviating the financial strain caused by rising living costs and fostering investment in AI and semiconductors. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama confirmed the plan after discussions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:52 IST
Japan's Bold $110 Billion Economic Stimulus Plan Unveiled
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is set to inject more than 17 trillion yen ($110 billion) into its economy as part of a sweeping stimulus package, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama announced after discussions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Since assuming office last October, Takaichi has been focused on devising a comprehensive spending plan to mitigate the economic impact of escalating living costs while bolstering investments in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The administration aims to finalize this significant economic initiative with the cabinet's approval anticipated on November 21.

TRENDING

1
Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
4
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025