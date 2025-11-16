Tragic Pressure: Booth Level Officer's Untimely Demise Amid Electoral Roll Stress
Aneesh George, a government school peon and Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kerala, was found dead at home, allegedly due to work pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The incident has sparked political outrage, demanding a review of the SIR implementation.
Aneesh George, a government school employee serving as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kerala, was discovered hanging at his residence, authorities reported on Sunday. The incident places focus on the intense workload linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Family and local residents contend that George succumbed to stress caused by the demanding BLO responsibilities. He reportedly worked late into the night, striving to meet deadlines for the local body elections. This tragic event occurs amidst political parties' strong objections to the SIR's implementation.
While CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan highlights BLOs' existing pressures, opposition voices like Congress's Rijil Makkutty point to systemic faults. Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer is awaiting a district collector's report, amid ongoing police investigations into the tragic circumstances surrounding George's demise.
