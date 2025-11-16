Rohini Acharya's Emotional Exit: A Family and Political Turmoil

Rohini Acharya has announced her exit from politics, citing mistreatment after donating a kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad. In a series of emotional posts on X, Acharya expressed her discontent with family dynamics and party affairs, criticising her brother Tejashwi Yadav's close aides.

The fallout follows the RJD's poor performance in the recent Bihar elections. Acharya points to aides like Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, accusing them of ignoring grassroots feedback and attributing her family's humiliation and political futility to their influence.

Acharya urged married women to prioritize their own families over their paternal houses, and criticized her brother's political conduct. The RJD has not officially responded to her allegations, but the family's internal rifts have become a public spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)