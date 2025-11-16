Left Menu

Tragic Killing in Punjab: Law and Order Under Scrutiny

Naveen Arora, a shopkeeper and son of an RSS leader, was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Ferozepur, Punjab. Political figures blame the AAP government for deteriorating law and order. BJP leaders allege gangsters are running amok in the state. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:09 IST
Naveen Arora, a 32-year-old shopkeeper and son of a local RSS leader, was tragically shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Ferozepur, Punjab, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticising the AAP government for failing to maintain law and order. He claimed that gangsters are running a parallel government in the state and that anti-social activities have reached alarming levels.

Police officials, led by SSP Bhupinder Singh, are examining CCTV footage to identify Naveen's killers. The AAP's Ranbir Singh Bhullar assured the victim's family of stringent action, while BJP's Ashwani Sharma condemned the escalating violence, asserting the party's intentions to demand strict measures for peace and security in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

