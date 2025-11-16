Left Menu

Uzbekistan's Vision: A New Central Asian Bloc

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed creating the 'Community of Central Asia' to foster economic, security, and environmental cooperation among the region's nations. This new bloc could reshape regional dynamics, traditionally influenced by Russia, as China and the West also show increased interest. Responses from neighboring countries remain pending.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a proposal on Sunday to establish the 'Community of Central Asia,' aiming to enhance regional economic integration among more than 80 million people. Speaking in Tashkent to leaders from five post-Soviet Central Asian republics and Azerbaijan, he suggested formalizing their existing informal meetings into an official regional organization.

Mirziyoyev emphasized strengthening economic, security, and environmental collaboration within the mineral and energy-abundant Central Asia. Historically tied to Russia, the region is now attracting overtures from the West, while China continues to hold substantial commercial sway.

Despite no immediate responses from fellow countries, all have expressed interest in stronger integration over recent years, settling past disputes, including the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border conflict. Recently, the region's leaders collectively attended talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signifying a potential pivot in aligning global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

