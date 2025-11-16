Left Menu

Nitu Chandra Removed as Bihar SVEEP Icon Over Political Views

Actress Nitu Chandra has been removed as the SVEEP icon for Bihar's voter awareness initiative due to her expressed political views. Chandra's comments reportedly favored certain political parties during the assembly polls, which violated her previous non-partisan commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:34 IST
Nitu Chandra Removed as Bihar SVEEP Icon Over Political Views
  Country:
  India

The Election Commission has taken a decisive step by removing actress Nitu Chandra from her role as the icon of the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) initiative in Bihar. This decision came after allegations surfaced that Chandra expressed support for specific political parties during the recent assembly elections.

Chandra was initially appointed to the position with the intent to boost voter engagement and awareness. However, according to a letter addressed to her by Additional Chief Electoral Officer Prashanth Kumar Ch, she reportedly broke her commitment to maintain political neutrality, leading to her immediate removal.

Originally hailing from Patna, Chandra has had a successful career in Bollywood, featuring in films like 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and 'Garam Masala'. Despite her previous vow to remain unbiased, her actions were deemed contrary to her stated obligations as the SVEEP icon.

