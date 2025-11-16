Nitu Chandra Removed as Bihar SVEEP Icon Over Political Views

The Election Commission has taken a decisive step by removing actress Nitu Chandra from her role as the icon of the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) initiative in Bihar. This decision came after allegations surfaced that Chandra expressed support for specific political parties during the recent assembly elections.

Chandra was initially appointed to the position with the intent to boost voter engagement and awareness. However, according to a letter addressed to her by Additional Chief Electoral Officer Prashanth Kumar Ch, she reportedly broke her commitment to maintain political neutrality, leading to her immediate removal.

Originally hailing from Patna, Chandra has had a successful career in Bollywood, featuring in films like 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and 'Garam Masala'. Despite her previous vow to remain unbiased, her actions were deemed contrary to her stated obligations as the SVEEP icon.