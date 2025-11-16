U.S. Eyes Thanksgiving Deadline for Rare Earths Deal with China

The U.S. is moving closer to striking a critical deal with China over rare earth elements, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicating a possible agreement by Thanksgiving.

Speaking on Fox News, Bessent revealed his optimism, backed by confidence that China will comply with the terms agreed upon for these strategically significant resources.

The potential deal could stabilize the supply chain for rare earth materials crucial for various industries, fostering better bilateral trade relations between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)