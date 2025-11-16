Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Thanksgiving Deadline for Rare Earths Deal with China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism that a deal with China over rare earth elements will be finalized by Thanksgiving. In an interview with Fox News, Bessent stressed confidence in China's commitment to honoring the agreements pertaining to rare earth materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:51 IST
The U.S. is moving closer to striking a critical deal with China over rare earth elements, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicating a possible agreement by Thanksgiving.

Speaking on Fox News, Bessent revealed his optimism, backed by confidence that China will comply with the terms agreed upon for these strategically significant resources.

The potential deal could stabilize the supply chain for rare earth materials crucial for various industries, fostering better bilateral trade relations between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

