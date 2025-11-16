Left Menu

Bihar Set for New Government as NDA Secures Majority

Bihar is on the brink of forming a new government following the NDA's victory in the assembly elections, where they secured a majority. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to dissolve the outgoing assembly and reconstitute the cabinet with greater JD(U) representation, amid internal opposition struggles within the RJD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:08 IST
Bihar Set for New Government as NDA Secures Majority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Decks have been cleared for the establishment of a new government in Bihar as the outgoing cabinet prepares for its final meeting. This move will empower Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the authority to dissolve the current legislative assembly.

NDA has achieved a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, winning more than 200 out of 243 seats. The coalition includes major players like BJP with 89 seats and JD(U) with 85. Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and smaller parties have also secured seats.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) is poised for increased influence within the new cabinet, reflecting its heightened legislative presence. Challenges remain in balancing the expectations of alliance partners, notably LJP(RV) and RLM. Opposition party RJD faces internal challenges, with Rohini Acharya alleging misconduct by her brother's aides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
2
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
4
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025