Bihar Set for New Government as NDA Secures Majority

Decks have been cleared for the establishment of a new government in Bihar as the outgoing cabinet prepares for its final meeting. This move will empower Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the authority to dissolve the current legislative assembly.

NDA has achieved a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, winning more than 200 out of 243 seats. The coalition includes major players like BJP with 89 seats and JD(U) with 85. Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and smaller parties have also secured seats.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) is poised for increased influence within the new cabinet, reflecting its heightened legislative presence. Challenges remain in balancing the expectations of alliance partners, notably LJP(RV) and RLM. Opposition party RJD faces internal challenges, with Rohini Acharya alleging misconduct by her brother's aides.

(With inputs from agencies.)