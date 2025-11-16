Left Menu

Bihar Political Climate: Key Meetings Highlight NDA's Future Strategy

Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha met with BJP's Bihar election in-charge, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They discussed government formation post-NDA's victory in Bihar's assembly polls, focusing on party representation in the state cabinet.

In the dynamic political landscape of Bihar, key meetings were held that highlight the strategies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha met separately with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his residence on Sunday.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's election in-charge for Bihar, was joined by Vinod Tawde, in-charge of political affairs in the state, as the NDA allies discussed strategies for government formation following their victory in the Bihar assembly polls. During the meetings, Manjhi and Kushwaha conveyed their congratulations to the BJP leaders on delivering a decisive electoral win.

The discussions covered critical points about the new government and cabinet representation for allied parties. These meetings signal an essential step in the aftermath of the elections, with the outgoing cabinet scheduled to meet and authorise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to propose the dissolution of the assembly, paving the way for the new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

