Chile's Presidential Race Moves to December Runoff

In a highly polarized election, Chile's presidential race heads to a runoff next month between communist candidate Jeannette Jara and hard-right contender José Antonio Kast. Initial results revealed they were front-runners in a fierce electoral battle.

With 63% of votes counted, both candidates failed to achieve the necessary 50% majority. President Gabriel Boric acknowledged their leadership and expressed hope that respect for Chile would transcend political differences.

Jara secured over 26.6% of ballots cast, while Kast followed with 24.3%, highlighting his tough-on-crime appeal. The race signifies a potential shift to the right in this major copper-producing nation.

