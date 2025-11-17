Left Menu

Chile's Presidential Race Moves to December Runoff

In Chile's polarized election, Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast will compete in a runoff for the presidency next month. With neither candidate achieving a majority, they are set for a second round. The election is marked by mandatory voting, drawing significant voter participation.

Updated: 17-11-2025 05:41 IST
In a highly polarized election, Chile's presidential race heads to a runoff next month between communist candidate Jeannette Jara and hard-right contender José Antonio Kast. Initial results revealed they were front-runners in a fierce electoral battle.

With 63% of votes counted, both candidates failed to achieve the necessary 50% majority. President Gabriel Boric acknowledged their leadership and expressed hope that respect for Chile would transcend political differences.

Jara secured over 26.6% of ballots cast, while Kast followed with 24.3%, highlighting his tough-on-crime appeal. The race signifies a potential shift to the right in this major copper-producing nation.

