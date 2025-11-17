Left Menu

Unprecedented Bihar Elections 2025: CPI(M-L) Calls for Review Amid NDA Triumph

CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya demands a review of Bihar Elections 2025 results following NDA's surprising victory. Allegations include questionable electoral practices and financial incentives. Despite Mahagathbandhan's stable vote percentage, NDA's increased majority is attributed to strategic cash deposits in women's accounts and corporate deals, sparking widespread debate.

CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Monday called for an in-depth review of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 outcomes following the decisive triumph of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He described the results as not only unexpected but also perplexing, warranting a comprehensive examination.

Bhattacharya pointed to three factors he claimed influenced the results: a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a Rs. 10,000 deposit in women's bank accounts, and a significant corporate agreement with Adani. He remarked, "These were unique experiments conducted in Bihar during the elections, resulting in NDA's victory."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar echoed these concerns, attributing the NDA's majority in part to financial incentives for women voters. While Mahagathbandhan's vote share remained stable, the NDA's surged, enabling them to win a staggering 202 seats, marking a second consecutive victory exceeding 200 seats since 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

