Unprecedented Bihar Elections 2025: CPI(M-L) Calls for Review Amid NDA Triumph

CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Monday called for an in-depth review of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 outcomes following the decisive triumph of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He described the results as not only unexpected but also perplexing, warranting a comprehensive examination.

Bhattacharya pointed to three factors he claimed influenced the results: a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a Rs. 10,000 deposit in women's bank accounts, and a significant corporate agreement with Adani. He remarked, "These were unique experiments conducted in Bihar during the elections, resulting in NDA's victory."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar echoed these concerns, attributing the NDA's majority in part to financial incentives for women voters. While Mahagathbandhan's vote share remained stable, the NDA's surged, enabling them to win a staggering 202 seats, marking a second consecutive victory exceeding 200 seats since 2010.

