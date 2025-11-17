Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission: Addressing Grievances and Catalyzing Development in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath engaged with citizens in Lucknow, addressing grievances and spearheading development in Sambhal. Prioritizing district advancement, he emphasized restoring pilgrimage sites and constructing necessary facilities while reviewing multiple departmental performances to expedite development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:46 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission: Addressing Grievances and Catalyzing Development in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively participated in 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, listening to public grievances, especially from women and children. Emphasizing responsive governance, he assured timely solutions to the issues raised.

A day earlier, CM Yogi conducted a development review in Sambhal, underscoring the district's transformation as a government priority. He mandated a phased developmental approach, including restoration of ancient sites and the initiation of modern projects like a museum and sound-and-light facilities.

Across various departments, CM Yogi pressed for the expedited restoration of Sambhal's 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells. Additionally, he advocated swift progress on the Mahishmati River and multiple infrastructure projects under key state schemes. His directives aim to ensure timely completion for enhanced regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grips Telangana Speaker in Contempt over Disqualification Delay

Supreme Court Grips Telangana Speaker in Contempt over Disqualification Dela...

 India
2
Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

Path to Peace: Historic Cyprus Leaders Meeting

 Cyprus
3
Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

Aiden Markram's Strategy: Keep It Simple for IPL Success

 India
4
Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

Tensions Flare as China and Japan Clash Over Taiwan Remarks

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025