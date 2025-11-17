CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission: Addressing Grievances and Catalyzing Development in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively participated in 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, listening to public grievances, especially from women and children. Emphasizing responsive governance, he assured timely solutions to the issues raised.

A day earlier, CM Yogi conducted a development review in Sambhal, underscoring the district's transformation as a government priority. He mandated a phased developmental approach, including restoration of ancient sites and the initiation of modern projects like a museum and sound-and-light facilities.

Across various departments, CM Yogi pressed for the expedited restoration of Sambhal's 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells. Additionally, he advocated swift progress on the Mahishmati River and multiple infrastructure projects under key state schemes. His directives aim to ensure timely completion for enhanced regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)