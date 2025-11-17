Sheikh Hasina Sentenced: The Political Earthquake in Bangladesh

In a landmark ruling, Bangladesh's war crimes court has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, accusing her of orchestrating a crackdown on a student-led uprising. The trial outcome could plunge the nation into turmoil as elections loom, with fears of escalating violence.

The controversial verdict was issued amidst heavy security at the Tribunal in Dhaka, following Hasina's flight to India. Her Awami League party faces exclusion from upcoming parliamentary elections, intensifying tensions in the politically fraught climate.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Hasina has dismissed them as politically driven. Her denial of involvement in the violence questions the impartiality of the tribunal, which she claims functions under the influence of her adversaries.

