Bihar Set for Historic Swearing-In, NDA Triumphant

The swearing-in ceremony for Bihar's new government is expected on November 20 in Patna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders anticipated to attend, according to official sources.

On November 19, Nitish Kumar is slated to resign as the head of the outgoing government. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal stated that newly elected legislators would meet soon to elect their legislative leader.

Meanwhile, the outgoing cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, concluded its final meeting and authorized him to recommend dissolving the assembly. Kumar is widely expected to be re-elected as the JD(U) legislature party leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)