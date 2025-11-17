Bihar Set for Historic Swearing-In, NDA Triumphant
Bihar's new government is set to be sworn in on November 20 in Patna, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance. Nitish Kumar will likely resign on November 19, and the newly elected legislature will select its leader. The JD(U) plans to re-elect Kumar as its leader.
The swearing-in ceremony for Bihar's new government is expected on November 20 in Patna, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other NDA leaders anticipated to attend, according to official sources.
On November 19, Nitish Kumar is slated to resign as the head of the outgoing government. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal stated that newly elected legislators would meet soon to elect their legislative leader.
Meanwhile, the outgoing cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, concluded its final meeting and authorized him to recommend dissolving the assembly. Kumar is widely expected to be re-elected as the JD(U) legislature party leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
