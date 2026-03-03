Renewed Canada-India Partnership: Building Foundations for Future Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the strengthened partnership between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit. The two leaders emphasized the importance of trust, growth, and shared prosperity in their bilateral relations.

During Carney's visit from February 27 to March 2, significant agreements were reached on uranium and critical mineral supplies. These accords form part of a broader commitment to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement soon.

In addition to these key deals, both countries are set to enhance cooperation in defense, critical technologies, and renewable energy. Dialogue between top corporate leaders and financial experts from both nations underscored the ambition to chart new paths for joint innovation and economic growth.