Renewed Canada-India Partnership: Building Foundations for Future Growth
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney have laid the groundwork for a rejuvenated partnership between India and Canada. During Carney's visit, both nations agreed on key agreements in uranium supply and critical minerals, and vowed to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including defense, technology, and renewable energy.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the strengthened partnership between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit. The two leaders emphasized the importance of trust, growth, and shared prosperity in their bilateral relations.
During Carney's visit from February 27 to March 2, significant agreements were reached on uranium and critical mineral supplies. These accords form part of a broader commitment to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement soon.
In addition to these key deals, both countries are set to enhance cooperation in defense, critical technologies, and renewable energy. Dialogue between top corporate leaders and financial experts from both nations underscored the ambition to chart new paths for joint innovation and economic growth.
ALSO READ
Germany and Quebec Forge Mineral Partnership at PDAC
India's 2026 Edu-Diplomatic Conclave: Bridging Global Education Partnerships
Denmark and France Forge Strategic Nuclear Partnership
Denmark and France Forge Nuclear Deterrence Partnership
India and Canada Forge Powerful Partnership in Clean Energy and Minerals