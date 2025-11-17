Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Denounces Verdict as Politically Motivated

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina criticized the recent verdict against her, labeling it as biased and politically influenced. She expressed her readiness to confront her accusers in a fair tribunal where evidence could be examined impartially.

Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has publicly criticized the verdict against her as being politically motivated and biased. Delivered on Monday, the decision has sparked controversy and debate.

In a bold statement, Hasina declared she is unafraid to face her accusers. She called for a tribunal where evidence could be fairly evaluated.

The ex-leader's remarks underscore ongoing tensions in Bangladesh's political landscape, highlighting challenges in the judicial process.

