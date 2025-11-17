Left Menu

Fair Play: German Finance Minister Advocates Transparent Market in China

German Finance Minister Klingbeil emphasized the importance of fair market access at a financial roundtable in Beijing. Accompanied by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and representatives of German banks and insurance companies, Klingbeil represents the new coalition government's first outreach to Chinese and German businesses.

In a significant move for international business relations, German Finance Minister Klingbeil stressed the importance of fair and transparent market access conditions during a financial roundtable held in Beijing on Monday. His remarks were directed at representatives from both German and Chinese companies.

Klingbeil's visit marks an important diplomatic effort by the new coalition government, aiming to strengthen economic ties and ensure smoother business transactions between the two countries.

The Finance Minister was joined by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and a select delegation of key German banks and insurance companies, highlighting the strategic importance of this international engagement.

