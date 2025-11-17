Bitcoin Repayment Ordered for Twitter Hack Scandal

In a significant development following the 2020 Twitter hack, Joseph James O'Connor has been ordered to return Bitcoin worth £4.1 million, equivalent to $5.40 million. This follows O'Connor's guilty plea to charges including computer intrusion, wire fraud and extortion in the United States, leading to a five-year prison sentence.

The case highlights international cooperation, as O'Connor was arrested in Spain in 2021 and extradited after Spain's High Court ruled the U.S. was the best venue for the trial due to the evidence and victims. The British Crown Prosecution Service has obtained a civil recovery order to seize 42 Bitcoin and other crypto assets linked to the scheme.

This comes as part of post-extradition efforts to prevent O'Connor from profiting off illegal activities. The 2020 attack targeted accounts of numerous high-profile figures, prompting temporary restrictions on verified Twitter, now X, accounts. Prosecutors say the assets will be liquidated under court supervision.

