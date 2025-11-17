Left Menu

Bitcoin Repayment Ordered for Twitter Hack Scandal

Joseph James O’Connor, involved in the 2020 Twitter hack affecting high-profile accounts, will repay Bitcoin worth $5.40 million. Convicted in the U.S. for fraud and extortion, he was arrested in Spain and extradited. Britain’s CPS has seized his crypto assets, highlighting cross-border cooperation in cybercrime cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:21 IST
Bitcoin Repayment Ordered for Twitter Hack Scandal

In a significant development following the 2020 Twitter hack, Joseph James O'Connor has been ordered to return Bitcoin worth £4.1 million, equivalent to $5.40 million. This follows O'Connor's guilty plea to charges including computer intrusion, wire fraud and extortion in the United States, leading to a five-year prison sentence.

The case highlights international cooperation, as O'Connor was arrested in Spain in 2021 and extradited after Spain's High Court ruled the U.S. was the best venue for the trial due to the evidence and victims. The British Crown Prosecution Service has obtained a civil recovery order to seize 42 Bitcoin and other crypto assets linked to the scheme.

This comes as part of post-extradition efforts to prevent O'Connor from profiting off illegal activities. The 2020 attack targeted accounts of numerous high-profile figures, prompting temporary restrictions on verified Twitter, now X, accounts. Prosecutors say the assets will be liquidated under court supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States
2
Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

 Global
3
Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

 India
4
Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025