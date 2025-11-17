Bridging Trade: China and Germany's Economic Alliance

In an effort to ease months of trade tensions, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng and German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil have emphasized the need to strengthen commercial ties between their respective nations.

Klingbeil's visit marks the first by a minister from Chancellor Friedrich Merz's new government, following previous cancellations. Strained relations over Chinese export restrictions highlight the economic challenges faced by German companies.

Despite political friction, both countries acknowledge the importance of their economic partnership, particularly as global markets face disruptions. Klingbeil stressed the potential for China and Germany to address global challenges collectively.